Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ares Management Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,437,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

