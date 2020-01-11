Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) & Focus Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:FOCS) Critical Analysis

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners -0.93% 16.83% 5.83%

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.26 -$590,000.00 $0.99 29.92

Fifth Street Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fifth Street Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Focus Financial Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $37.08, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

