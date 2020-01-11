$4.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report sales of $4.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $5.04 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $22.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.46. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

