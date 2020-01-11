National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGHC. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in National General during the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National General by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National General during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National General during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National General during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NGHC opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.60. National General has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

