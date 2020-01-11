Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the third quarter worth approximately $10,387,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the third quarter worth approximately $237,539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 115.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 258,432 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

