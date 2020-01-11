CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $5.07 on Friday. CooTek has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

