$580.98 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce sales of $580.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.00 million and the highest is $581.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $683.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NUS opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

