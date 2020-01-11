Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE RBS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

