Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.55.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $51,908.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Insiders have sold 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 104,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 306,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 531,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

