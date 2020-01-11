PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.60

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.42 million, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

