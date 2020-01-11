Trimble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,075 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,430% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $83,087.70. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 171,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

