Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 244.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

