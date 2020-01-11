Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.