Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Get Amarin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of AMRN opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 40.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 165,125 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.