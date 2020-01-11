Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

