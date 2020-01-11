Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 364,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 75.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 282,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 37,986.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

