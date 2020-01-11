Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.99. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

