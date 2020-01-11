Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIMO. Nomura raised Silicon Motion Technology from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $52.49.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,464 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,696 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

