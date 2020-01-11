Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,593 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,654% compared to the typical volume of 328 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 37.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rambus by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rambus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.