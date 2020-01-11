Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.65

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $281.65 and last traded at $281.65, with a volume of 102175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

