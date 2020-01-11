Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,612 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,627% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $10.99 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $467.66 million, a P/E ratio of -366.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

