Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,612 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,627% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.
WIFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
