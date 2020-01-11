LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.47

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 17403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $538,190.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 3,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $113,120.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,470,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,274. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

