LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.47

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 17403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.
In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $538,190.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 3,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $113,120.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,470,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,274. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
