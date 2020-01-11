Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.95

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.95 and last traded at $160.48, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Masimo by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rambus
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rambus
Cintas Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.65
Cintas Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.65
Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Boingo Wireless
Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Boingo Wireless
LeMaitre Vascular Sets New 52-Week High at $37.47
LeMaitre Vascular Sets New 52-Week High at $37.47
Masimo Sets New 52-Week High at $160.95
Masimo Sets New 52-Week High at $160.95
Colliers International Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.89
Colliers International Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.89


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report