Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.95

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.95 and last traded at $160.48, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Masimo by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

