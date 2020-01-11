Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.89

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.89 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

