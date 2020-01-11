Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.18

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 32828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $799.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $414,979.96. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.