Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.12

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 2350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $540,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $973,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,205,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,624. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

