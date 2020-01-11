Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.88

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.88 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $56,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 741,363 shares of company stock worth $61,720,616. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 220,140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

