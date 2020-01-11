Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.13

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 76712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

