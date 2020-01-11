Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 953886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 31.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

