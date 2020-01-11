CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.79

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.79 and last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 28832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.30. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,386 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$51,835.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,126.06. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 4,165 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.77, for a total transaction of C$90,672.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,973,500. Insiders sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $806,418 in the last three months.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

