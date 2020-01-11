Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.30

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$51.30 and last traded at C$50.26, with a volume of 1063454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.14.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5205261 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

