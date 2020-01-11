DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.49

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 782965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.