Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.79

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.79 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 18884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. Insiders sold 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after buying an additional 572,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after buying an additional 485,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 392,104 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,368,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

