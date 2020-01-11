argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $179.00 to $184.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $169.18 and last traded at $167.69, with a volume of 2756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.95.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

