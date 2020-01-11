Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.82

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 6565548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on LK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

