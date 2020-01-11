Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 17584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Specifically, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $987.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.