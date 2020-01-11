Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Expands By 972.1%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 972.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

RNDB opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 0.44. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 1.25%.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

