Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expands By 1,317.6%

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 1,317.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

