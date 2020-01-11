Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Increases By 817.9%

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 817.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $7.60 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

