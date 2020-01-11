Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in December

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $0.95 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.