Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SVT opened at $10.61 on Friday. Servotronics has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.70.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

