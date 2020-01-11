Short Interest in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Grows By 900.0%

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:MSBF opened at $17.50 on Friday. MSB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.31.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 2,356.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 3,509.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

