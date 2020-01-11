First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

INBK opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

