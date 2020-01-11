Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

Ion Geophysical stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Ion Geophysical has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.