ValuEngine Upgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 53,263 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares in the company, valued at $375,494.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

