Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Mogo Finance Technology has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

