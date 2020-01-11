ValuEngine Upgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 305,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 56.36% of aTyr Pharma worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

