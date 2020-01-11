Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 459,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

