Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Cut by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,353,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

