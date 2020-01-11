Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Diamond S Shipping Inc Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamond S Shipping in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

DSSI opened at $15.20 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

In related news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

